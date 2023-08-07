Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 688.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.76. 99,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,991. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.41.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

