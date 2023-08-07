Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $127.95 on Monday, reaching $3,191.11. 199,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,746.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,620.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,191.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,048.85.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

