Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 119.89%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

