Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 44.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $312,539,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $286.94. The company had a trading volume of 432,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,019. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.35. The company has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.38.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

