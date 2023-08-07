Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Performance

KNDI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 86,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 828.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

