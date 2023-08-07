Purple Innovation (PRPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%.

Shares of PRPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,037. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

In related news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,023.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Purple Innovation news, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby purchased 16,350 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Demartini acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,207.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 105,599 shares of company stock valued at $318,462. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Purple Innovation by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 413.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

