SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,547.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.
SuRo Capital Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 50,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.88.
SuRo Capital Company Profile
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
