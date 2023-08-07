SuRo Capital (SSSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative net margin of 3,547.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%.

NASDAQ SSSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.88. 50,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a current ratio of 19.17. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SuRo Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 137,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 74.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

