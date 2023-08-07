PLBY Group (PLBY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect PLBY Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.35). PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 128.89%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.70 million. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PLBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at PLBY Group

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

In related news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $39,651.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,386,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,028 shares of company stock worth $59,849 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, intimates, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.