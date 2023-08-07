Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter.

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.87. 3,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,330. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $78,180.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $78,180.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Geoffrey S. M. Hedri Estate sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,384,647 shares in the company, valued at $24,640,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,947 shares of company stock worth $645,085. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 32.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 73.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

