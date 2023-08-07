Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,756 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,383,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,783,000 after purchasing an additional 930,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 23,444.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 897,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after buying an additional 893,225 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,359,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $77.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,265.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,994 shares of company stock valued at $941,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

