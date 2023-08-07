Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,156 IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

IPGP traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,755. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.26.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,319,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,968 over the last 90 days. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

