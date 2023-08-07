59,280 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 155.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.78. 922,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -620.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

