Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.73% of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXE. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

PXE stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.70. 36,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,167. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $163.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.83. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34.

About Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.