51,900 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Schrödinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $207,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the first quarter worth $999,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,284,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,160,000 after buying an additional 462,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Trading Down 8.5 %

SDGR traded down $3.37 on Monday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,520,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,602. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Schrödinger

In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schrödinger news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,230. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

