Perpetual Ltd Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.6 %

Regency Centers stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.68. 391,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.29.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

