Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 46,098 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.