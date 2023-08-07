Perpetual Ltd Takes $1.43 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OTIS traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.52. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

