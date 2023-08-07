Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 41,580 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,108,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,121 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,133,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 16,775,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,226,000 after purchasing an additional 855,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.4 %

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

NYSE INVH traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $34.90. 557,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,907. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.48%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.