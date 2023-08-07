Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 39,195 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.7 %

PBA stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $31.06. 107,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,203. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

