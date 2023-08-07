Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,094,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nomura lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

