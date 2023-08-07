Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,708 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed Profile

WOLF traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.96. 432,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,674. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.