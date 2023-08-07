Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 8.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $2.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 410,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,771. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 366.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.35. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

