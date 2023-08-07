Perpetual Ltd Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $32.28. The stock had a trading volume of 626,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,086. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -209.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

