Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.33 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

LLY stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $452.14. 944,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,966,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

