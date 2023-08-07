Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Trading Up 1.4 %

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $7.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $549.77. 88,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,842. The firm has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.59. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

