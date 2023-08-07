36,790 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CubeSmart Trading Up 2.8 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.73. 766,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

