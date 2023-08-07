Perpetual Ltd Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $213,117.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.94. The stock had a trading volume of 231,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,799. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $171.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day moving average of $146.72. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

