Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,580,822,000 after buying an additional 29,403 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $689.83. 331,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,178. The company has a market cap of $272.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $673.92. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

