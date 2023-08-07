8,900 Shares in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE ESS traded up $1.14 on Monday, reaching $245.06. The stock had a trading volume of 60,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.03 and a 12-month high of $300.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.65.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.