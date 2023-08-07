Perpetual Ltd Invests $1.52 Million in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 12.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 51,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 281,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $62.67 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 33.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,457,629.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Craig Erlich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,890.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.36 per share, with a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 519,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,457,629.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 74,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,915. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

