230 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Bought by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.44. 929,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,960,486. The firm has a market cap of $460.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.