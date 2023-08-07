Perpetual Ltd Purchases New Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 155.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,277,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.34. The stock had a trading volume of 547,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,600. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

