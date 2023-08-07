Perpetual Ltd Purchases Shares of 48,554 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,077,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,847,000 after buying an additional 316,888 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,806,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,956,000 after purchasing an additional 257,827 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.84. 1,143,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,528. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $45.80.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

