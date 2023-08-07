Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 120.4% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in CF Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 56,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. 672,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.47.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

