Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $414.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.75 on Monday, hitting $179.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,097. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.40 and a twelve month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

