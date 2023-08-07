Perpetual Ltd Acquires New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.07% of Omnicell as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 848,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,603 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $65.59. 101,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,798. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $113.26.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

