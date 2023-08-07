Perpetual Ltd Takes $1.59 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.08.

NYSE ETN traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $219.68. 415,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,042. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

