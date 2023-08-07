8,127 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,954 shares of company stock worth $1,475,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

NYSE:AJG traded up $2.63 on Monday, reaching $223.44. 154,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

