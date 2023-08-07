Perpetual Ltd Buys New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,023,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,052. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

