Perpetual Ltd Takes $2.13 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.18 on Monday, reaching $186.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.76. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $257.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

