Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 110,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCU shares. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. HSBC boosted their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CCU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.98. 26,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,698. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.83. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $878.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.73 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

