2,863 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $870.00 to $905.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Broadcom Price Performance

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $10.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $891.74. The stock had a trading volume of 428,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,514. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.18. The firm has a market cap of $368.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $861.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $706.60.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

