Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,356 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after buying an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.10.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

