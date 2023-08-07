9,160 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in WEX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of WEX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.44. 40,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,303. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,546. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.