Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,835 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.95 on Monday, hitting $129.84. 1,017,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,139. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

