EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $7.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,791,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.44. The stock had a trading volume of 929,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,960,486. The stock has a market cap of $460.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

