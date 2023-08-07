Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 42,110 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $44.11. 3,832,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,496. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

