Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN) Insider Purchases A$13,895.66 in Stock

Athena Resources Limited (ASX:AHN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Newcomb purchased 1,736,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,895.66 ($9,325.95).

Peter Newcomb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Peter Newcomb purchased 263,042 shares of Athena Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,315.21 ($882.69).

On Tuesday, July 11th, Peter Newcomb bought 13,533,330 shares of Athena Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$13,533.33 ($9,082.77).

On Thursday, June 8th, Peter Newcomb purchased 500,000 shares of Athena Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$2,000.00 ($1,342.28).

On Monday, May 29th, Peter Newcomb bought 2,375,000 shares of Athena Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$7,125.00 ($4,781.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Athena Resources Company Profile

Athena Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It explores for iron ore, anomalous copper, nickel, platinum group element, and chromite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Byro project that comprising five exploration licenses and two mining licenses. Athena Resources Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.

