Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Insider Buys A$16,500.00 in Stock

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy(Tim) Wither purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,073.83).
Maximus Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 22.20.
Maximus Resources Company Profile
