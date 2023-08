Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) Insider Buys A$16,500.00 in Stock

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR – Get Free Report) insider Timothy(Tim) Wither purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,500.00 ($11,073.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 22.20.

Maximus Resources Company Profile

Maximus Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel element deposits. The company holds an interest in the Spargoville project located 20kms from the Kambalda, Western Australia.

