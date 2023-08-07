Insider Buying: Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Insider Buys 283 Shares of Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$176.55 ($118.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,963.08 ($33,532.27).

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.